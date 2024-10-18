AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) Cut to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $150.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $103.00.

APP has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group upgraded AppLovin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on AppLovin from $114.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on AppLovin from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Bank of America increased their price objective on AppLovin from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up from $97.00) on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.01.

AppLovin Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of AppLovin stock opened at $143.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.12, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.92. AppLovin has a fifty-two week low of $34.45 and a fifty-two week high of $148.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.63 and a 200 day moving average of $89.60.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. AppLovin had a return on equity of 84.16% and a net margin of 20.89%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that AppLovin will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 72,307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total transaction of $5,472,193.76. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,164,396 shares in the company, valued at $88,121,489.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 72,307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total transaction of $5,472,193.76. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,164,396 shares in the company, valued at $88,121,489.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 14,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.98, for a total transaction of $1,274,656.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 352,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,728,387.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 610,094 shares of company stock worth $51,022,478. 14.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of AppLovin

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APP. Strategic Advocates LLC lifted its position in shares of AppLovin by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 12,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of AppLovin by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 19,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 4,287 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AppLovin by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 9,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 4,503 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AppLovin by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB lifted its position in shares of AppLovin by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 96,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,592,000 after acquiring an additional 19,100 shares in the last quarter. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AppLovin Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

