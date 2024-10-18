Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Mkm cut their target price on Aptevo Therapeutics from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 23rd.

Aptevo Therapeutics Trading Up 3.5 %

Aptevo Therapeutics stock opened at $0.16 on Monday. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.14 and a 12-month high of $16.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.28 and its 200 day moving average is $0.67.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.67) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.93) by $0.26. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Aptevo Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 749,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 18.36% of Aptevo Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.06% of the company’s stock.

About Aptevo Therapeutics

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage research and development biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. It develops its products using ADAPTIR and ADAPTIR-FLEX platforms to generate monospecific, bispecific, and multi-specific antibody candidates capable of enhancing the human immune system against cancer cells.

