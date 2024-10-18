Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Given New $13.50 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $12.00 to $13.50 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $13.25 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Arbor Realty Trust Stock Performance

ABR stock opened at $15.19 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.78. Arbor Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $11.77 and a 52 week high of $16.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 37.31 and a current ratio of 37.31.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $297.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Arbor Realty Trust will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arbor Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.32%. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.83%.

Institutional Trading of Arbor Realty Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,880,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $286,612,000 after acquiring an additional 235,364 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,490,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,245,000 after purchasing an additional 485,422 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,421,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,399,000 after purchasing an additional 43,165 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,337,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,724,000 after buying an additional 78,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 990,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,213,000 after buying an additional 91,970 shares during the period. 57.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

