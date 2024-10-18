Arcadium Lithium (NYSE:ALTM) Upgraded to “Hold” by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Arcadium Lithium (NYSE:ALTM – Free Report) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Arcadium Lithium to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Raymond James downgraded Arcadium Lithium from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Macquarie downgraded Arcadium Lithium from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen cut Arcadium Lithium from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded Arcadium Lithium from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Arcadium Lithium Price Performance

Shares of Arcadium Lithium stock opened at $5.53 on Wednesday. Arcadium Lithium has a 52 week low of $2.19 and a 52 week high of $18.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.62. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.61.

Arcadium Lithium (NYSE:ALTM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The company had revenue of $254.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.63 million.

Arcadium Lithium Company Profile

Arcadium Lithium plc engages in the production of lithium chemicals products in the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It offers battery-grade lithium hydroxide, lithium carbonate, butyllithium and high purity lithium metal for electric vehicles, electronics, agricultural, industrial, greases, polymers, pharmaceutical, battery, and aerospace applications.

Featured Stories

