Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Stock Price Down 3.5% – Time to Sell?

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $56.55 and last traded at $56.56. Approximately 900,150 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 4,326,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.63.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADM. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.62.

The firm has a market cap of $28.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $22.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.12 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 2.93%. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 170,194 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total transaction of $10,298,438.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,047,857.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 170,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total transaction of $10,298,438.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,210 shares in the company, valued at $16,047,857.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 45,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $2,773,731.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,210 shares in the company, valued at $16,177,810. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 219,348 shares of company stock worth $13,296,833. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 15,790.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,596,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,232,000 after buying an additional 7,549,083 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 12.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,826,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,260,165,000 after purchasing an additional 7,320,289 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 141.6% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,991,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753,077 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 73.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,830,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,309,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,847,000 after buying an additional 957,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

