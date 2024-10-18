Ardent Health Partners (NYSE:ARDT) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Ardent Health Partners, LLC (NYSE:ARDT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.36 and last traded at $20.36, with a volume of 41456 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ARDT shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Ardent Health Partners in a report on Monday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on Ardent Health Partners in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Ardent Health Partners in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Ardent Health Partners in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Ardent Health Partners in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.91.

Ardent Health Partners Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Ardent Health Partners (NYSE:ARDT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Ardent Health Partners, LLC will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ardent Health Partners

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ardent Health Partners stock. Seven Grand Managers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ardent Health Partners, LLC (NYSE:ARDT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,000. Seven Grand Managers LLC owned about 0.09% of Ardent Health Partners at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Ardent Health Partners

Ardent Health Partners, Inc owns and operates a network of hospitals and clinics that provides a range of healthcare services in the United States. It operates acute care hospitals, including rehabilitation hospitals and surgical hospitals. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Brentwood, Tennessee.

