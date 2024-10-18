Ardor 24 Hour Volume Hits $8.57 Million (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. Over the last week, Ardor has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar. Ardor has a market cap of $84.31 million and $8.57 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0844 or 0.00000123 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.91 or 0.00040822 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00007093 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00011667 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00006308 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00003614 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Ardor Profile

ARDR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

