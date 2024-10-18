ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 360,909 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 21% from the previous session’s volume of 458,232 shares.The stock last traded at $31.71 and had previously closed at $31.16.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.35 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.07.

Institutional Trading of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARKF. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 283.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors purchased a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 8.3% in the second quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 15,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund of stocks related to financial technology innovation. ARKF was launched on Feb 4, 2019 and is managed by ARK.

