ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $88.27 and last traded at $88.27, with a volume of 11462 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $87.04.

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.77 and a beta of 2.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ARK Next Generation Internation ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paladin Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 49.6% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Brown Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000.

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund with a broad mandate to invest in companies its managers have identified as benefiting from an infrastructure shift away from hardware and software toward cloud and mobile.

