Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) Short Interest Down 5.9% in September

Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,340,000 shares, a drop of 5.9% from the September 15th total of 3,550,000 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 345,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.7 days.

Arko Stock Down 0.7 %

Arko stock opened at $6.85 on Friday. Arko has a 1-year low of $4.09 and a 1-year high of $8.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $792.85 million, a PE ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.95.

Get Arko alerts:

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Arko had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 0.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arko will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arko Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Arko’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Arko from $5.00 to $6.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Arko

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arko

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARKO. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arko by 72.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arko during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Arko by 27.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 4,030 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arko during the second quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arko during the first quarter worth about $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

About Arko

(Get Free Report)

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through Retail, Wholesale, Fleet Fueling, and GPMP segments. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. Its Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents. The Fleet Fueling segment supplies fuel to proprietary and third-party cardlock, and issuance of proprietary fuel cards.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.