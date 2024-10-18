Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) Short Interest Update

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 712,600 shares, an increase of 7.0% from the September 15th total of 666,000 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 131,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AIP. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Arteris in a report on Monday, August 5th. Westpark Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Arteris in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

In other news, CFO Nicholas B. Hawkins sold 4,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total transaction of $35,350.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,509,513.69. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, COO Laurent R. Moll sold 37,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.49, for a total transaction of $281,331.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 544,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,078,065.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Nicholas B. Hawkins sold 4,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total value of $35,350.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,509,513.69. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 135,360 shares of company stock worth $988,781. 33.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Arteris by 25.2% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 711,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,211,000 after acquiring an additional 143,385 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arteris by 28.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 534,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,911,000 after acquiring an additional 117,312 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Arteris during the second quarter worth approximately $580,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Arteris by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,146,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Arteris during the third quarter worth approximately $2,504,000. 64.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arteris stock opened at $7.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $280.51 million, a PE ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 1.11. Arteris has a 12 month low of $4.20 and a 12 month high of $9.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.64.

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $14.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.68 million. Arteris had a negative net margin of 68.37% and a negative return on equity of 274.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Arteris will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and System-on-Chip (Soc) Integration Automation software solutions (SIA) in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in Soc designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

