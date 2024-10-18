Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Price Target Cut to $305.00

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Bank of America from $310.00 to $305.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Stephens initiated coverage on Asbury Automotive Group in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $216.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Asbury Automotive Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.20.

Asbury Automotive Group Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:ABG opened at $235.28 on Monday. Asbury Automotive Group has a twelve month low of $178.40 and a twelve month high of $277.13. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $6.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.31 by ($0.91). The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 17.93%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.95 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Asbury Automotive Group will post 26.01 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Impactive Capital Lp sold 8,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.63, for a total transaction of $1,884,687.39. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,008,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,211,473.87. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Impactive Capital Lp sold 8,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.63, for a total transaction of $1,884,687.39. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,008,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,211,473.87. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Hult sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.18, for a total value of $113,590.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,834 shares in the company, valued at $12,911,548.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Asbury Automotive Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,319,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,771,000 after buying an additional 10,656 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 7.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,056,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,818,000 after buying an additional 69,975 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP boosted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 41.5% in the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 498,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,603,000 after buying an additional 146,246 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 4.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 197,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,065,000 after buying an additional 7,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Group LLC boosted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 7.8% in the second quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,066,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter.

About Asbury Automotive Group

(Get Free Report)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

