ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Raised to “Buy” at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

ASX has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com lowered ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of ASE Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th.

Shares of NYSE ASX opened at $10.74 on Tuesday. ASE Technology has a 1 year low of $7.33 and a 1 year high of $12.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.77 and its 200 day moving average is $10.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 5.38%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ASE Technology will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,884,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,795 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in ASE Technology by 350.9% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 57,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 44,451 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in ASE Technology by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 48,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 13,415 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new position in ASE Technology in the first quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 9.5% in the first quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 2,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; commercial complex, after-sales, and support services; manages parking lot services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

