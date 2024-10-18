ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Price Target Lowered to $790.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $1,000.00 to $790.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of ASML to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of ASML from $1,207.00 to $1,148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley downgraded ASML from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Barclays raised ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on ASML from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,018.00.

ASML Stock Performance

Shares of ASML opened at $700.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $837.18 and a 200-day moving average of $918.35. The company has a market cap of $276.45 billion, a PE ratio of 35.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.48. ASML has a one year low of $573.86 and a one year high of $1,110.09.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 49.93% and a net margin of 26.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ASML will post 20.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in ASML in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in ASML in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in ASML in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the second quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

