Aspiriant LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Aspiriant LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,120 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 371.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.05. 290,687 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,844,767. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.61 and a 52-week high of $79.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.32 and a 200-day moving average of $77.19.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.