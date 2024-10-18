Aspiriant LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Aspiriant LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,962 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $1,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,498,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,244,000 after acquiring an additional 59,922 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 972,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,176,000 after buying an additional 276,376 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 766,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,966,000 after buying an additional 18,774 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 1,307.8% in the 1st quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 491,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,339,000 after purchasing an additional 456,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, David Kennon Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. David Kennon Inc now owns 437,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,644,000 after purchasing an additional 8,306 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VUSB stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.77. The company had a trading volume of 381,988 shares. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.56.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

