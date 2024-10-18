Aspiriant LLC Sells 107,777 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Aspiriant LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 82.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,777 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $2,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Saxony Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC now owns 30,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Performance

ACWI stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $120.55. 420,254 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,057,344. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52 week low of $88.33 and a 52 week high of $120.93.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

