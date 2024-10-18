Aspiriant LLC Sells 200,000 Shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Aspiriant LLC lessened its holdings in shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) by 76.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,000 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC owned 0.06% of BILL worth $3,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of BILL by 46.4% in the second quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,454,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,396 shares in the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new position in BILL during the 1st quarter valued at $59,341,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in BILL by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,388,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,049,000 after acquiring an additional 575,084 shares during the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP boosted its holdings in BILL by 201.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 344,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,141,000 after acquiring an additional 230,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of BILL by 223.9% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 290,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,307,000 after acquiring an additional 201,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BILL traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.43. 447,191 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,922,849. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.00. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.11 and a 1 year high of $107.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.23 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

BILL ( NYSE:BILL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $343.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.27 million. BILL had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a positive return on equity of 1.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Brian Jacobs acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.16 per share, with a total value of $265,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,156.44. This represents a 100.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte acquired 42,248 shares of BILL stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.60 per share, with a total value of $2,095,500.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,138,750.40. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Jacobs bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.16 per share, for a total transaction of $265,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,156.44. This represents a 100.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 68,372 shares of company stock valued at $3,404,826 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on BILL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of BILL from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of BILL in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Wolfe Research cut BILL from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group reduced their target price on BILL from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on BILL from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.59.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

