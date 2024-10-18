Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) Short Interest Down 6.7% in September

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a decline of 6.7% from the September 15th total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Assicurazioni Generali Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ARZGY opened at $14.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.01. Assicurazioni Generali has a 52 week low of $9.53 and a 52 week high of $14.59.

About Assicurazioni Generali

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. engages in the provision of various insurance solutions under the Generali brand worldwide. The company operates through Life, Property & Casualty, and Asset & Wealth Management segments. It offers savings, individual and family protection, and unit linked, as well as motor third-party liability, home, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products; and insurance plans for multinational companies.

