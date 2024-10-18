Atb Cap Markets Has Bearish Outlook for TSE:IPC Q3 Earnings

International Petroleum Corp. (TSE:IPC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets dropped their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of International Petroleum in a report released on Wednesday, October 16th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.36. Atb Cap Markets has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for International Petroleum’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

International Petroleum (TSE:IPC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.49. The business had revenue of C$299.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$344.25 million.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised International Petroleum to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd.

