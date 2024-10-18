Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) PT Raised to $45.00

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Free Report) had its price target lifted by JMP Securities from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atlanticus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

NASDAQ:ATLC opened at $37.41 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Atlanticus has a 1-year low of $23.09 and a 1-year high of $39.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $553.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.92.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The credit services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $315.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.74 million. Atlanticus had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 25.32%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Atlanticus will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Deal W. Hudson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $78,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,955 shares in the company, valued at $2,036,339.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Atlanticus news, Director Deal W. Hudson sold 1,200 shares of Atlanticus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.75, for a total transaction of $39,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,209,151.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Deal W. Hudson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $78,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,036,339.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 51.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Atlanticus by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 258,689 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Atlanticus by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,127 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlanticus by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 26,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Atlanticus by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 8,310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Atlanticus by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,324 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.15% of the company’s stock.

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation, a financial technology company, provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers, healthcare providers, and other service providers.

