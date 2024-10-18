AT&T (NYSE:T) Trading Up 0.2% – Here’s Why

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $21.78 and last traded at $21.78. 4,556,249 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 35,426,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on T. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on AT&T from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.69.

AT&T Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $156.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.90 and a 200 day moving average of $18.93.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. AT&T had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $29.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.68%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AT&T

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth about $23,888,000. Talbot Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,438,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of AT&T by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,641,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,486,000 after buying an additional 288,093 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 642.2% during the 2nd quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 104,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 90,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 4.3% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,037,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,827,000 after acquiring an additional 43,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

