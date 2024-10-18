Aurora Investment Managers LLC. Has $1.62 Million Holdings in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. increased its position in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,465 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $1,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Choice Hotels International by 144.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Choice Hotels International by 307.4% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Choice Hotels International by 163.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Choice Hotels International by 129.4% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Choice Hotels International by 1,146.9% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $144.00 to $134.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $114.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $126.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.64.

Choice Hotels International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CHH traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $133.93. 5,025 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,533. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.75, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $127.44 and its 200 day moving average is $122.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.25. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a one year low of $108.91 and a one year high of $136.00.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $435.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.29 million. Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 3,953.67% and a net margin of 15.42%. Choice Hotels International’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

Choice Hotels International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is currently 24.68%.

Insider Activity at Choice Hotels International

In related news, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 1,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $231,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,084 shares in the company, valued at $2,441,340. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Patrick Pacious sold 10,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.37, for a total transaction of $1,206,709.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,666 shares in the company, valued at $48,709,646.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 1,714 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $231,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,441,340. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,429 shares of company stock worth $4,866,493 in the last ninety days. 24.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Choice Hotels International Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

