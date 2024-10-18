Aurora Investment Managers LLC. Has $3.92 Million Stock Position in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. increased its position in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 288,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 35,864 shares during the quarter. Easterly Government Properties comprises approximately 2.4% of Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $3,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DEA. Kempner Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Easterly Government Properties in the second quarter worth $3,181,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,009,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,716,000 after purchasing an additional 175,750 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the second quarter valued at $1,571,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 11.2% during the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,067,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,201,000 after acquiring an additional 107,753 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 9.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,144,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,152,000 after acquiring an additional 102,521 shares during the period. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

Easterly Government Properties Price Performance

Shares of Easterly Government Properties stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,953. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $10.27 and a one year high of $14.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.05 and a beta of 0.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DEA. StockNews.com raised Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Easterly Government Properties from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DEA

Easterly Government Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly’s experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.