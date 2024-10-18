Aurora Investment Managers LLC. Increases Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,768 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for about 1.4% of Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 926.7% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen upgraded Advanced Micro Devices to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.00.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ AMD traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $156.77. The company had a trading volume of 4,332,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,357,711. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.11 and a fifty-two week high of $227.30. The company has a market capitalization of $253.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 229.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $153.43 and its 200 day moving average is $157.13.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 5.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

