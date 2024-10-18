Aurubis (OTCMKTS:AIAGY) Shares Down 10.1% – What’s Next?

Aurubis AG (OTCMKTS:AIAGY – Get Free Report) dropped 10.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $33.54 and last traded at $33.54. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.30.

Aurubis Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.74.

Aurubis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aurubis AG processes metal concentrates and recycling materials in Germany. The company processes scrap metals, organic and inorganic metalbearing recycling raw materials, and industrial residues. It also offers wire rods and specialty wires, shapes, bars and profiles, industrial rolled products, and architectural rolled products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aurubis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurubis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.