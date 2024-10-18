Avenir Wellness Solutions (OTCMKTS:CURR) Stock Price Up 14.5% – Here’s What Happened

Avenir Wellness Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURR – Get Free Report) shares were up 14.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.87 and last traded at $2.53. Approximately 50,827 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 81% from the average daily volume of 28,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.21.

Avenir Wellness Solutions Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.71.

Avenir Wellness Solutions Company Profile

Avenir Wellness Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiary The Sera Labs, Inc, engages in the development of nutraceutical formulation and delivery technologies in novel dosage forms to improve efficacy and enhance wellness. It provides its products in beauty, health and wellness, and pet care categories under the Seratopical, Seratopical Revolution SeraLabs, and Nutri-Strips brand names.

