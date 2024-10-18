B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Invests $294,000 in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospect Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.3% in the second quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC now owns 6,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 5.0% in the third quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. now owns 441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Sweeney & Michel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC now owns 575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.1 %

QQQ stock opened at $491.25 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $342.35 and a twelve month high of $503.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $476.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $464.48.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.677 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

