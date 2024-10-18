B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

B. Riley Financial Trading Up 9.7 %

B. Riley Financial stock opened at $5.97 on Tuesday. B. Riley Financial has a one year low of $4.07 and a one year high of $42.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.04 and its 200 day moving average is $17.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.99, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 4.88.

Institutional Trading of B. Riley Financial

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in B. Riley Financial by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,253,591 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,539,000 after purchasing an additional 6,622 shares during the period. Davies Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 95.1% during the third quarter. Davies Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 221,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 108,215 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 4.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 5,755 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in B. Riley Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $2,049,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in B. Riley Financial by 273.4% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 82,645 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 60,512 shares in the last quarter. 50.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer.

