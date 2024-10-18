Ballast Inc. Acquires 1,034 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Ballast Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises about 1.9% of Ballast Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $6,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 5,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 14,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $193.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $60.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $186.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.60. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $143.34 and a one year high of $193.68.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

