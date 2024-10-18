Ballast Inc. Boosts Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Ballast Inc. lifted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,851 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares during the quarter. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its stake in Intel by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 16,608 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its holdings in Intel by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 38,540 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,702,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP raised its position in Intel by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 16,030 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 6,304 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 37,489 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 12,500 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.16 per share, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,975 shares in the company, valued at $765,576. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of Intel stock opened at $22.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $18.51 and a 52 week high of $51.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.92 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. Intel’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INTC. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America lowered Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, August 2nd. HSBC lowered shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.92.

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

