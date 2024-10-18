Band Protocol Achieves Market Cap of $178.99 Million (BAND)

Band Protocol (BAND) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 18th. In the last week, Band Protocol has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar. Band Protocol has a total market cap of $178.99 million and approximately $4.53 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Band Protocol token can now be bought for $1.18 or 0.00001719 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Band Protocol Profile

Band Protocol’s launch date was September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 152,256,333 tokens. The Reddit community for Band Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Band Protocol is medium.com/bandprotocol. The official website for Band Protocol is bandprotocol.com. Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Band Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol is a cross-chain data oracle platform connecting real-world data and APIs to smart contracts. It enhances smart contract functionalities by granting access to reliable data without central authority or points of failure. Developers can use any data, including real-world events, sports, weather, and random numbers. Band Protocol was founded by Soravis Srinawakoon (CEO), Sorawit Suriyakarn (CTO), and Paul Nattapatsiri (CPO).”

