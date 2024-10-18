Band Protocol Market Capitalization Achieves $170.32 Million (BAND)

Band Protocol (BAND) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 18th. One Band Protocol token can currently be bought for about $1.12 or 0.00001653 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Band Protocol has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. Band Protocol has a total market cap of $170.32 million and approximately $4.57 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Band Protocol Token Profile

Band Protocol’s launch date was September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 152,235,372 tokens. Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Band Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Band Protocol’s official website is bandprotocol.com. The official message board for Band Protocol is medium.com/bandprotocol.

Buying and Selling Band Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol is a cross-chain data oracle platform connecting real-world data and APIs to smart contracts. It enhances smart contract functionalities by granting access to reliable data without central authority or points of failure. Developers can use any data, including real-world events, sports, weather, and random numbers. Band Protocol was founded by Soravis Srinawakoon (CEO), Sorawit Suriyakarn (CTO), and Paul Nattapatsiri (CPO).”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Band Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Band Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Band Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

