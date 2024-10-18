Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) PT Raised to $104.00

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC – Free Report) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $99.00 to $104.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BFC opened at $96.28 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $970.60 million, a PE ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.30. Bank First has a fifty-two week low of $70.00 and a fifty-two week high of $96.28.

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $58.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.60 million. Bank First had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 32.18%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank First will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. This is an increase from Bank First’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Bank First’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.38%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in Bank First by 65,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Bank First by 5.5% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 2,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Bank First in the first quarter worth $232,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank First by 102.8% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank First during the fourth quarter valued at $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First, N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, consumers, associations, individuals, and governmental authorities in Wisconsin. It offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

