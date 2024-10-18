Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.12, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $213.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.95 million. Banner had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 10.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share.
Banner Trading Up 3.1 %
BANR opened at $67.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.18. Banner has a fifty-two week low of $39.31 and a fifty-two week high of $68.11. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.
Banner Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.92%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Analysis on Banner
Banner Company Profile
Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Banner
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Insider Selling is not a Signal to Start Selling Gartner Stock
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Taiwan Semiconductor Soars on Earnings With More Room to Run
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Is Lucid Group Nearing the Bottom? What Investors Should Know
Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.