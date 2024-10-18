Bar Harbor Wealth Management Cuts Stock Position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management cut its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 895 shares during the quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $2,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GEHC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 9.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,519,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,410,893,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107,746 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 5.2% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 53,991,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,908,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647,204 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at $63,639,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 4,959.8% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 758,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,957,000 after purchasing an additional 743,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 182.0% in the first quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 840,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,397,000 after purchasing an additional 542,356 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GEHC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Redburn Atlantic upgraded GE HealthCare Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GE HealthCare Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.23.

NASDAQ:GEHC opened at $90.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.35 and a twelve month high of $94.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.41.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.51%.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Westrick sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total transaction of $222,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,414,377.02. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

