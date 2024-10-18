Bar Harbor Wealth Management Decreases Stock Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management decreased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,021 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 576 shares during the quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management owned 0.09% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $9,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the third quarter valued at $29,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the first quarter worth about $31,000. 90.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Vertical Research cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $290.00.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Up 0.5 %

HII opened at $261.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.58 and a 12 month high of $299.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $266.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $261.87.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 6.35%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.31%.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

(Free Report)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.