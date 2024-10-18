Bar Harbor Wealth Management Has $13.40 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 165,997 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,554 shares during the quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $13,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 138.3% in the 2nd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new position in Walmart during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 216.4% during the 1st quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 503 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Walmart from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Walmart from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Walmart from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.96.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 4,057,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total transaction of $313,228,886.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 611,988,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,245,498,149.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $926,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 632,415 shares in the company, valued at $44,648,499. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 4,057,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total value of $313,228,886.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 611,988,318 shares in the company, valued at $47,245,498,149.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,337,337 shares of company stock valued at $958,267,901 over the last three months. Insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE WMT opened at $80.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $650.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.39. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.85 and a 1 year high of $81.82.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Walmart had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The company had revenue of $169.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

