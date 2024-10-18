Bar Harbor Wealth Management Has $2.94 Million Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,159 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 711 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $415,167,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1,466.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,350,932 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $260,870,000 after purchasing an additional 3,136,992 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $243,910,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in Starbucks by 106.7% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 5,612,687 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $512,943,000 after buying an additional 2,897,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $257,721,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total transaction of $299,916.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,682.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total transaction of $299,916.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,682.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,057,327.62. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starbucks Stock Down 0.2 %

Starbucks stock opened at $95.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $107.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.69. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $71.55 and a twelve month high of $107.66.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.93. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.44.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

