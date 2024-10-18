Barclays Increases Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Price Target to $125.00

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $108.00 to $125.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the casino operator’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on WYNN. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $92.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $121.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Wynn Resorts from $131.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Wynn Resorts from $126.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $111.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.67.

Wynn Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of WYNN opened at $97.99 on Thursday. Wynn Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $71.63 and a fifty-two week high of $110.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.41. The stock has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.81.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The casino operator reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.02). Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 53.84% and a net margin of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Wynn Resorts will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.70%.

Insider Transactions at Wynn Resorts

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.73, for a total value of $208,634.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,689 shares in the company, valued at $447,894.97. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the second quarter worth $51,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 421.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 626 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Wynn Resorts by 66.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 662 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

