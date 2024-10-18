Barclays Lowers Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA) to Equal Weight

Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $28.00 target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 6.67% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ZETA. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $33.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Shares of NYSE ZETA opened at $30.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.20. Zeta Global has a 1-year low of $7.38 and a 1-year high of $34.14. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.09 and a beta of 1.27.

Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.26). Zeta Global had a negative return on equity of 79.03% and a negative net margin of 17.76%. The firm had revenue of $227.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Zeta Global will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Zeta Global in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Zeta Global by 1,718.9% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Zeta Global during the second quarter valued at $99,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

