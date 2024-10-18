Barclays Upgrades Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) to “Strong-Buy”

Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Barclays to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Glencore to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Glencore to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Glencore to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

GLNCY stock opened at $10.43 on Wednesday. Glencore has a 52 week low of $9.26 and a 52 week high of $12.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.28.

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments: Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company engages in production and marketing copper, cobalt, lead, nickel, zinc, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, aluminum, alumina, and iron ore; and coal, crude oil, refined products, and natural gas, as well as oil exploration/production and refining/distribution.

