Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Stock Price Up 2.5% – Here’s Why

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) traded up 2.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $20.90 and last traded at $20.84. 4,172,948 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 20,968,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GOLD shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Barrick Gold from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. CIBC increased their target price on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.60.

Barrick Gold Trading Up 2.8 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 5.53%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.78%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 18,163 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 1.3% during the third quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,890 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,255 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 38,999 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 25,119 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. 62.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

See Also

