Basic Attention Token Price Tops $0.18 (BAT)

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 18th. During the last week, Basic Attention Token has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Basic Attention Token has a total market cap of $262.74 million and approximately $8.65 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Basic Attention Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000255 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Basic Attention Token Coin Profile
Basic Attention Token’s launch date was May 31st, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495,658,357 coins. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Basic Attention Token is basicattentiontoken.org. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Basic Attention Token
