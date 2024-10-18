Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Stock Price Down 2.8% – Should You Sell?

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.10 and last traded at $8.13. Approximately 247,945 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 2,982,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.36.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BHC. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Bausch Health Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $9.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded Bausch Health Companies to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bausch Health Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.33.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.16.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.09. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 5.12% and a negative return on equity of 742.06%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Seana Carson sold 13,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total value of $83,027.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 435,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,702,579.58. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 8.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 55,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 7,995 shares during the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $6,881,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 111.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,381,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,834 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 246,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 4,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,606,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified specialty pharmaceutical and medical device company in the United States and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, aesthetic medical devices, and eye health.

