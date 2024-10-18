BCS Wealth Management Acquires 92 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

BCS Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 128.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 954,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,899,000 after acquiring an additional 536,730 shares during the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth about $332,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in AbbVie by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 52,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,513,000 after purchasing an additional 8,122 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in AbbVie by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 18,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $188.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $194.46 and a 200 day moving average of $177.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51. The company has a market capitalization of $332.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.63. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.85 and a 52 week high of $199.95.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 203.66% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 183.98%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total transaction of $12,403,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 446,599 shares in the company, valued at $83,299,645.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ABBV. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $203.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on AbbVie from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.69.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

