Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Bought by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 2,053.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,511 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and Company comprises 1.4% of Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $14,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4.9% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 402,350 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $99,562,000 after acquiring an additional 18,786 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2,086.7% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 51,934 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,853,000 after purchasing an additional 49,559 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the first quarter worth approximately $11,998,000. Avity Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 3.5% during the first quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 162,687 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,527 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 9.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 59,422 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $14,481,000 after purchasing an additional 5,006 shares during the period. 86.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $286.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.63.

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock traded up $0.46 on Friday, reaching $240.79. The stock had a trading volume of 118,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,389,496. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $218.75 and a fifty-two week high of $262.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $236.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.28. The stock has a market cap of $69.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.19. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.70%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

