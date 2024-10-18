Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Purchases 293 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,528 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up about 3.8% of Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $10,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of META. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 31,822 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $15,452,000 after acquiring an additional 8,762 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 32,320 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $16,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 8,549 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 44,137 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $21,432,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.80, for a total transaction of $443,269.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,206,674. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 84 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,054,400. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.80, for a total transaction of $443,269.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,206,674. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 250,816 shares of company stock worth $132,421,828. Corporate insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

META has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Pivotal Research initiated coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $780.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $620.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $530.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $545.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $617.37.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $576.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $545.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $508.09. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $279.40 and a twelve month high of $602.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.22.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The social networking company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.46. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 34.34% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The business had revenue of $39.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 21.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.49%.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

