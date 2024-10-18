Benchmark Raises MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Price Target to $245.00

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by analysts at Benchmark from $215.00 to $245.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Benchmark’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.38% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MSTR. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on MicroStrategy in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $194.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on MicroStrategy from $185.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $183.50 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on MicroStrategy from $173.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.50.

Shares of MSTR traded up $18.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $212.35. The company had a trading volume of 12,208,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,337,416. MicroStrategy has a 52-week low of $32.81 and a 52-week high of $227.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $150.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.90 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $111.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.99 million. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 43.69% and a negative return on equity of 14.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS.

In other news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 3,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.20, for a total transaction of $423,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $912,152. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other MicroStrategy news, CEO Phong Le sold 48,838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.40, for a total transaction of $6,612,665.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,518. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.20, for a total transaction of $423,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,460 shares in the company, valued at $912,152. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 101,838 shares of company stock valued at $13,950,265. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,791,564 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,053,828,000 after buying an additional 232,667 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,553,048 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,647,263,000 after buying an additional 401,071 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 827.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 225,531 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,025,000 after buying an additional 201,210 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services raised its position in MicroStrategy by 990.0% in the third quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 160,668 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,089,000 after purchasing an additional 145,928 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in MicroStrategy by 1,019.6% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 113,601 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,153,000 after purchasing an additional 103,454 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

