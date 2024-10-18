Bfsg LLC Buys 522 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Bfsg LLC boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 522 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 506.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 22.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in The Carlyle Group during the first quarter worth about $55,000. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on The Carlyle Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:CG opened at $51.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a PE ratio of -28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a one year low of $27.13 and a one year high of $51.40.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.05). The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 11.67% and a positive return on equity of 24.30%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.73 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 131.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -78.21%.

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 214,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.97, for a total value of $8,368,106.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,113,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,105,168.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 2,818,699 shares of company stock valued at $48,506,781 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

